William Gallas predicts his Premier League top four

William Gallas has shared his prediction for the Premier League top-four at the end of this season, and he appears to back Arsenal’s ambitions. The Gunners are determined to end nearly two decades without a league title, aiming to become champions of England for the first time since 2004.

Arsenal’s Quest for the Title

That unbeaten 2003–04 season promised a bright future, but subsequent challenges, including the arrival of Jose Mourinho, prevented Arsenal from securing another title. In the last three seasons, they have consistently finished second, demonstrating clear progress, but falling just short has also created a sense of near-success syndrome. This season, however, the Gunners are keen to convert their potential into tangible results and claim the title they have long pursued.

Gallas, who has closely followed the Premier League, has expressed confidence in Arsenal’s prospects, suggesting that the club will be a strong contender for the top four. His prediction reflects both their current form and the belief that they can maintain consistency throughout the campaign.

Gallas’ Top-Four Prediction

Speaking to Metro, he said:

“I’m sure Arsenal will be there, Man City will be there, Chelsea will be there.

“Now the fourth one, right now Liverpool, they are struggling. Manchester United as well.

“Maybe Aston Villa because they look very strong, especially after what they did against Arsenal. So, yeah, I think I will go for Aston Villa.

“[My top-four prediction is] Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea, Aston Villa.”

Gallas’ prediction highlights both the optimism surrounding Arsenal and the competitiveness of the Premier League. With several clubs vying for the top positions, the campaign promises to be highly competitive, and Arsenal’s challenge will be to sustain performance and focus to fulfil their long-awaited ambitions. The Gunners will be looking to turn expectation into reality as they aim to end the wait for a league title.