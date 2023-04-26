William Gallas says experienced player has been letting Arsenal down

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas hasn’t been impressed by Oleksandr Zinchenko this season and says the Ukrainian has let Arsenal down.

Zinchenko is the club’s first choice left back since he joined at the start of this season, keeping Kieran Tierney on the bench for much of the campaign.

The defender is preferred by Mikel Arteta because he contributes more in midfield and attack than the Scotsman, which makes Arsenal better on the pitch.

The Gunners have enjoyed his influence in games, but recently, clubs seem to exploit his weakness in defence to hurt Arsenal and it is clear the former Manchester City man has to do better.

Speaking about the left-back recently, Gallas said via The Sun:

“Zinchenko is one of Arsenal’s most experienced players and, in these types of games, you need that experience — you want to see him managing the game.

“But we haven’t seen that. He hasn’t performed very well in the last few matches.

“It will be difficult at City, it’ll be emotional.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zinchenko has been impressive when he joins the attack or midfield, but he often leaves us exposed at the back.

Attacking players have found joy on his wing in games recently and that could be a clear sign he needs to be taken out of the team for a while.

Mikel Arteta in positive mood ahead of Man City visit – “If you want to be champions, you have to win those matches. It’s as simple as that.”

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…