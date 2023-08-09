William Gallas will eat his words on Arsenal’s title prediction at the end of the season

Arsenal are doing everything they need to be a better version of who they were last season.

Their willingness to go for quality in the transfer window to get Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber while still looking to make other acquisitions, is one step closer to rewriting their mistakes from last season.

In the Community Shield Cup win over Manchester City, we also got to see how determined Arsenal are to atone for last season’s disappointments. Leandro Trossard equalising in the dying minutes of that game showed us how hungry the Gunners are for glory. It showed us that, unlike towards the end of last season, Arteta and the boys had embraced the winning mentality. Hence, I wonder why William Gallas can’t believe his former club can end Manchester City’s dominance in the Premier League next season.

Gallas stated while speaking to Gambling Zone : “Arsenal must produce a similar season to the last one. The minimum the club should be expecting to achieve is a title challenge and they have to lift a trophy. Arsenal are also in the Champions League for the first time in a while and they will want to go as far as they can in the competition.

“I’m sure Arsenal will get very close to winning the title this season, but I don’t think they be crowned champions in May. I think Arsenal are missing the character and the personality to become champions – these are the qualities that they needed to show at the end of last season, and they couldn’t.

“I want to see Arsenal adapt a soldier mentality this season. I want to see players that are ready to communicate a lot in the pitch – demanding more of each other. I want to see experienced players taking responsibility when things are not going well on the pitch for Arsenal. I still think that Arsenal are missing this type of win at all costs mentality and that is why I don’t think they will win the title this season.”

Personally I believe that The Arsenal of last season isn’t the Arsenal of today.

They are a newly weaponized team, and while some don’t see that, the players themselves know they have, as Fabio Vieira said after the Community Shield win, “We are a team that will always believe it’s possible to score until the final [minute], and we believe altogether that we would score. Then, in the penalties, we were better.”

Doesn’t Arsenal’s comeback win over City prove to Gallas that Arsenal DO have a “win at all costs mentality”?

I just can’t wait for Gallas to eat his words at the end of the season….

Sam P

