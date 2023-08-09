William Gallas will eat his words on Arsenal’s title prediction at the end of the season

Arsenal are doing everything they need to be a better version of who they were last season.
Their willingness to go for quality in the transfer window to get Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber while still looking to make other acquisitions, is one step closer to rewriting their mistakes from last season.
In the Community Shield Cup win over Manchester City, we also got to see how determined Arsenal are to atone for last season’s disappointments. Leandro Trossard equalising in the dying minutes of that game showed us how hungry the Gunners are for glory. It showed us that, unlike towards the end of last season, Arteta and the boys had embraced the winning mentality. Hence, I wonder why William Gallas can’t believe his former club can end Manchester City’s dominance in the Premier League next season.
Gallas stated while speaking to Gambling Zone : “Arsenal must produce a similar season to the last one. The minimum the club should be expecting to achieve is a title challenge and they have to lift a trophy. Arsenal are also in the Champions League for the first time in a while and they will want to go as far as they can in the competition.
“I’m sure Arsenal will get very close to winning the title this season, but I don’t think they be crowned champions in May. I think Arsenal are missing the character and the personality to become champions – these are the qualities that they needed to show at the end of last season, and they couldn’t.
“I want to see Arsenal adapt a soldier mentality this season. I want to see players that are ready to communicate a lot in the pitch – demanding more of each other. I want to see experienced players taking responsibility when things are not going well on the pitch for Arsenal. I still think that Arsenal are missing this type of win at all costs mentality and that is why I don’t think they will win the title this season.”
Personally I believe that The Arsenal of last season isn’t the Arsenal of today.
They are a newly weaponized team, and while some don’t see that, the players themselves know they have, as Fabio Vieira said after the Community Shield win, “We are a team that will always believe it’s possible to score until the final [minute], and we believe altogether that we would score. Then, in the penalties, we were better.”
Doesn’t Arsenal’s comeback win over City prove to Gallas that Arsenal DO have a “win at all costs mentality”?
I just can’t wait for Gallas to eat his words at the end of the season….
Sam P
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
I will say strong additions of the squad give us more chance than last season rather than the win against City. We won it in 2020 with similar results and still finished 8th after all.
While Gallas doesn’t believe we will win the league, he is respectful in his opinion unlike those two clowns.
Based on the Community Shield game, Man City are still one level above us. They were almost completely press-resistant in the first half and their touches/ passes were generally more consistent than ours
I’d be surprised if we end up being more consistent than them at the end of this season. Once they sign Paqueta, they could become scarier
I think we can only win EPL next year if we sign Vlahovic. Havertz is pretty strong and very good aerially, but a more dominant CF could make us more dangerous
Is it Same Vlahovic that couldn’t make Juve Seria A champion or ? My point point is there is no guarantee that he’s gonna make Arsenal an epl champion. Let’s support our team and hopefully they gonna make us proud come end of the season
Allegri’s tactics were too defensive and would likely be more suitable for a pacey striker like the prime Aubameyang or Vardy. I believe Vlahovic will thrive in an attacking team with high ball-possession tactics
You can play vlahovic in your FIFA, we get a better deal in Jesus and vlahovic is as good as dead deal as long as arsenal is concerned, we have moved on to better things
Arsenal’s actions in transfer market are unpredictable sometimes. Remember that they suddenly signed Aubameyang, Pepe and Havertz
It could happen to Vlahovic too, because Juventus need money to sign Lukaku
Arsenal doesn’t have a history of going back for a player when they are messed up by the player or selling club, thats why I told people that judging from what happened with Brighton in Jan. That caceidor deal is off for arsenal, and arsenal going for vlahavic is 95% OFF, it will take a drama bigger than what you said for that to happen, arsenal have moved on to bigger things and now looking at better players we are no longer in the position we were when we looked to bring him
The problem is we are looking at city and expect others to do what they did but we are forgetting that we can’t bring a carbon copy of city and expect to beat them, we don’t need to have a halaand in a 9 as there are few to no option at his level, but we can have players in our team who can do the jobs of halaand while helping the team in other aspect of the game unlike halaand, people look at city team and say look at them they have this they have that so therefore we need that we need this, great managers are managers who change the game and are innovative, Arteta is not a newbie in EPL or to gadiolla he may have something cooking, what he did last season was not expected and I expect him to take it to another level, all we can do now is guess and speculate soon we will see how he intends to evolve the team, with more quality at his disposal comes more options..
We don’t need another cf to best city, in fact an argument can be made that if the best combined xi of both teams be made arsenal can match them, you can hardly see a cf that is better than Jesus in todays market and if need for a different profile arises havertz can slot in there seamlessly that’s why he was so important to Arteta, havertz on Sunday did more than halaand but yet people will come out with different narratives to put him down….since January we have added about 7 players that can play in the 1st 11 yet people are not satisfied
I also hope Havertz can play like Vlahovic, but it’d be better if we sign the target man
Arsenal would likely ship more players out before the transfer window closes, so there will be another room for a new player
If vlahovic can play as good as havertz juventus would not have been looking to offload him
Gai, I agree with you almost totally. Realistically, MCity are a level above us from what I noticed at the Community shield game. But it would take more than playing City to win the league. It’s up to Arsenal to compete against other teams effectively. Aresenal didn’t lose the Epl cup last season because we lost over two legs to City but other details. However, having someone who can give us 25/30goals with our wingers scoring would have made us scarier. If we have Osimehin in the squad the confidence from most fans would be higher. Gunners, though we are optimistic let’s be real. Consider other forwards of Liverpool, City, ManU even Chelsea.
If we have Osimhen, I believe we’ll win EPL
Do you think a cf who can give you 25 goals will equally make your wingers score double digits that’s a pipe line dream, players goal in city reduced drastically when halaand joined players like foden started scoring less goals, wingers score more when there cf can get others into play and the wingers moving into spaces they vacate… Liverpool won everything with Famino, it’s about the team and the system, with all the goals halaand scored they still made less point than they previously do
Why put pressure on Arsenal? Yes, I know we came close last season but we did over-achieve. We all know Arsenal will have improved this year but so have others. It will not be easy win every game. Personally, yes I want us to win everything. But, the less we expect from Arsenal the greater it would be if we do well. The media and pundits will want to put as much pressure on Arsenal as possible. Mostly because they want them to fail. That should drive the players forward by itself. We fans should just continue to support them game by game with a quite enthusiasm and belief. What will be will be!
Big clubs are not afraid of pressure, in fact we need those pressure, soon the managers mind games will start but the truth is every big club is under pressure that’s why they sack managers often, if we want to be the biggest club we must learn to live with the pressure, that’s why it’s so important to recruit winners with the right mentality because it doesn’t get any easier from here
Gallas should be ashamed of himself and keep quiet, same person that messed up our title challenge while he was still an Arsenal captain talking about soldier mentality? So shameful
We should not crucify Gallas for his opinion on what Arsenal is trying to do. He has acknowledged the fact that this team is better than the one we had last season. We didn’t have the depth we have now . So, we expect better things to happen this season. If we win laurels, Gallas will be very happy to celebrate with us..
Galas is just stating his opinion, like anyone else does and it’s definitely a big shout for us to win the league this season.
William Gallas was matured enough to remove his captain arm band and smashed it on the pitch after the Birmingham City draw that year… He is a very wrong personality to talk of maturity. Unless if what he did back then showed maturity.
Gundogs saved Man City many times last season. That cannot happen this season….expect City to lose a few more games than last season.