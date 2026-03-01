Arsenal News Gooner News

William Saliba admits beating Chelsea was “not an easy game”

William Saliba, one of Arsenal’s goalscorers, has admitted that the 2-1 victory over Chelsea was far from straightforward. Although the Gunners secured all three points, the defender acknowledged that the contest posed a significant challenge.

This Arsenal side has faltered in certain matches this season, and those moments will have given Chelsea encouragement that a positive result was achievable. With both clubs pursuing important objectives before the end of the campaign, the fixture carried considerable weight and demanded maximum focus from the outset.

A Testing Encounter at the Emirates

Arsenal have developed a reputation for delivering in high-profile home fixtures, particularly against fellow London sides. Their strong record at the Emirates meant Chelsea were fully aware of the calibre of opposition they faced, especially given Arsenal’s standing as one of the strongest teams in the world at present.

Chelsea demonstrated their quality, much as they did when the sides met twice in the Carabao Cup semi-final. On this occasion, however, their efforts were insufficient to halt an Arsenal team determined to maintain momentum. The match showcased two evenly matched sides capable of troubling one another, yet Arsenal’s overall performance ultimately proved decisive.

Saliba Reflects on a Hard-Fought Win

Despite emerging victorious, Saliba was candid about the difficulties his team encountered. He said on Sky Sports:

“Today was not an easy game against a top team. We should not concede the goal before half-time. But we did well after half-time and scored a good goal with set-pieces.”

While Arsenal celebrated an important win, the defender’s assessment reflects a squad mindful of the fine margins that can influence results at this decisive stage of the season.

