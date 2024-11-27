William Saliba also becomes an Arsenal centurion against Sporting CP

William Saliba is also a centurion with the Gunners!

The dawn has settled on our impressive display in the Champions League last night, the Gunners put Sporting to the sword, in what was yet again another clinical attacking display in the space of three days.

This win saw us break some unwanted sequences, like a run of four UCL away games without a goal and also a longer run of eight away games without a win in Europe’s biggest club competition.

The win also saw our players reaching some individual milestones in their careers with Kai Havertz for example, reaching a century of club career goals thanks to his goal that doubled our lead last night.

He wasn’t the only player of ours to reach a century though with our very own defensive linchpin, William Saliba reaching 100 appearances for the Gunners. It just seems like yesterday when the Frenchman made his debut for us, announcing himself to the world and his potential in the process. Two and a half years on from that incredible debut performance against Crystal Palace, the talented French defender dropped another impressive display in his 100th game for us.

Over the course of these games, he would’ve been unlucky not to have won a major title or two, this is largely referring to the failed title pursuits of the previous two seasons. With that said however, if he had made it 110 appearances by now then we most likely would have won the Premier League with him.

This is because of how crippling his absence was for us in the final 10 games of the 2022/23 season, ironically, he missed those 10 games due to an injury he suffered against Sporting in early 2023. Fast forward over 18 months later and the Frenchman was pivotal in the 5-1 thumping of the Portuguese giants.

In his one hundred games for the Gunners so far, he has won an impressive total of 65 games, putting him sixth in the club’s history for players who have won as many during their first century of games. In that time also, he has also scored a commendable five goals while laying on a further two assists.

None have come yet this season, but that shouldn’t warrant any cause for concern among the Arsenal faithful and the player himself, he’s a fantastic defender!

Due to his limitless potential, youth and importance to the squad now, you can’t help but think that he will be a legend with the club if he continues in this fashion. He really is a world class player and hpefully will go on to be a trophy-winning legend with the Gunners.

BENJAMIN KENNETH

