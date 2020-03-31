William Saliba compared to Real Madrid’s Champions League winner

Arsenal new signing, William Saliba has been compared to Raphael Varane by his former youth team manager.

Saliba joined Arsenal for £27 million in the summer, but the Gunners decided to allow him to remain at Saint Etienne for the rest of the season and continue his development.

He has been impressive for them despite a lengthy injury layoff, one of the highlights of his season has been helping Saint Ettiene reach the French Cup final for the first time in 38 years.

He has been backed by Mikael Silvestre and Bakary Sagna to become a hit at Arsenal and his former youth team coach has become the latest to assure Arsenal that he would be a star for the future.

His former coach at AS Bondy, Fabio Froscino has compared him with Real Madrid star, Raphael Varane because of his calmness on the ball and his obvious talent that has stood him out since he started playing the game.

He said as quoted by the Metro: ‘William will go far, very far. He reminds me of Raphael Varane.

‘As a kid, he was already above the lot, technically clean, comfortable with the ball. ‘I had positioned him at the centre forward position. Evolving then in central defence would not have allowed him, in my opinion, to progress.’

So many people within the game have nothing but good things to say about Saliba, one can only hope he lives up to the hype, Arsenal certainly needs him to.