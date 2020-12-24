William Saliba could be heading to the Dutch league next month

William Saliba might be heading to PSV next month after the Dutchmen made an enquiry about landing him temporarily, according to Football London.

The 19-year-old joined Arsenal from Saint Etienne last year and remained with the French side on loan for the rest of the season.

He returned at the start of this campaign with rave reviews and fans were expecting him to start playing for the club immediately, but he has curiously not played for the Gunners yet.

He was even omitted from their Europa League team, a competition that Arsenal blazed through the group stages.

His only action this season has come in the club’s youth team games and that needs to change.

The youngster was a regular player for Saint Etienne first team before he joined Arsenal and this season can be seen as a campaign that is limiting his development.

Arsenal is open to allowing him to leave on loan next month.

Several teams want to sign him on loan including his former team, but they will have to battle other teams from Italy, Germany and PSV, according to the report.

Arsenal will hope that this half a season away from the club will develop him to the level that he would be able to play for them next season.