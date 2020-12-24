William Saliba could be heading to the Dutch league next month

William Saliba might be heading to PSV next month after the Dutchmen made an enquiry about landing him temporarily, according to Football London.
The 19-year-old joined Arsenal from Saint Etienne last year and remained with the French side on loan for the rest of the season.
He returned at the start of this campaign with rave reviews and fans were expecting him to start playing for the club immediately, but he has curiously not played for the Gunners yet.
He was even omitted from their Europa League team, a competition that Arsenal blazed through the group stages.
His only action this season has come in the club’s youth team games and that needs to change.
The youngster was a regular player for Saint Etienne first team before he joined Arsenal and this season can be seen as a campaign that is limiting his development.
Arsenal is open to allowing him to leave on loan next month.
Several teams want to sign him on loan including his former team, but they will have to battle other teams from Italy, Germany and PSV, according to the report.
Arsenal will hope that this half a season away from the club will develop him to the level that he would be able to play for them next season.
If true, this is a strange one. Why do so many teams rate him and Arteta doesn’t.
Because Arteta is a fraud and needs to outed asap
I second this Mambo!
Clearly there are some issues here. It could be he is way over rated. He may not have adapted to life in England. He may be some what wayward and not disciplined enough. He is only 19 so better to give him more time to mature. But this 25 mill acquisition is just one of at least 15 over priced over paid underperforming players Arteta is struggling to get a tune out of. And so many have long term contracts on huge salaries who no club wants to buy at any where near what we paid for them. Arteta has been dealt a very tough hand but he did choose to take the job so he just has to keep battling away
If this is true, then we can surely write off close to 15M as losses from the initial deal to acquire the player. When added to the estimated loss of 45M from the Pepe deal, we will exceed 60M losses on just two deals. I believe fans deserve an explanation of the process being used by the club to green-light player acquisitions. How can we be sure the same mistakes will not happen again?