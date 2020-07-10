William Saliba disagreement revealed and Arteta does not want to get involved

Arsenal and Saint Etienne have been in talks over the extension of William Saliba’s loan deal so that he can play in the French Cup final.

The teenager joined the Gunners last summer, but they allowed him to stay with the French side on loan this season so that he can further his development.

His fine performances helped the French side to reach the final of the French Cup.

Although the Ligue 1 season was ended prematurely, the French cup final between PSG and Saint Etienne will go ahead later this month.

Mikel Arteta has refused to be drawn into the ongoing saga between both teams and he insisted that the teams are in talks and they would sort themselves out.

“The clubs are dealing with the situation,” he said as quoted by the Daily Record.

“You know what happened in the last few days, I prefer to stay away from that.

“Hopefully they find a good agreement on the situation in good terms that helps the player as well.

“Yes [it is still being discussed].”

Meanwhile, the reason why both teams clashed over the young defender has been revealed.

Peuple Vert claims that the Gunners want to assess the defender three days before the final, but the French side doesn’t think that would be a good idea.