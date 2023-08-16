William Saliba dominates the EPL Opening day stats for passes completed

Finally, the Premier League was back last weekend. The weekends were becoming boring without being able to watch The Arsenal in action.

Much caught PL fans’ attention last weekend, but one was the fact that only seven players completed 100 or more passes on Match Day 1.

Interestingly, two Gunners, William Saliba (who topped the list) and Thomas Partey, made it on this list of seven.

In Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Forest, William Saliba attempted 130 passes, completing 127. He had a 97.7% pass accuracy. The Frenchman was superb in his return to action for Arsenal in the league after missing the last few games of last season. Notably, one of his 127 passes was the assist that Bukayo Saka scored from his spectacular goal.

After Saliba, Chelsea’s Thiago Silva completed 111 passes after trying 118, and Lewis Dunk completed 110 passes out of the 119 he tried. After Dunk, Rodri and Yves Bissouma followed with 107; Rodri tried 116, and Bissouma tried 110. Emerson Royal also made it on the list of seven with 105 passes.

Thomas Partey was the seventh PL star to complete at least 100 passes. The Arsenal midfielder, playing an inverted right-back role, managed 100 passes in 203 tries. The Ghanaian international notably had the highest number of passes into the final third in Arsenal’s first league game of 2022–23.

It must warm the Gooners’ hearts to see their boys taking the lead in some individual stats.

Sam P

