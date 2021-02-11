William Saliba facing investigation in France over leaked video

William Saliba might be investigated by the France Football Federation after a video of a teammate performing a sex act was leaked online.

Saliba has been a member of several France youth teams, and this recording was made in one of his periods with a youth squad.

RMC Sport reports that in the video, Saliba was shown wearing a France tracksuit.

Next to him was one of his France teammates who was masturbating.

The video was posted on the defender’s Snapchat, and quickly deleted. But the football governing body of France finds it concerning, and they are set to open an investigation into it.

The defender could be in serious trouble, as the federation believes that it didn’t speak well of their youth camps.

After finding no opportunity to play for Arsenal in the first half of this season, Saliba is back in France with Nice and he is getting valuable game time.

The youngster will be keen to impress Mikel Arteta enough to earn some playing time when he returns to Arsenal.

With the likes of David Luiz likely to leave the club in the summer, a good showing in this second half of the season could earn Saliba a place in the Gunners’ squad.