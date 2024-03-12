William Saliba feeling confident ahead of Porto decider “We can’t wait to play”

If any Gooner needs a confidence boost ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League round of 16 second leg against FC Porto, he or she should listen to William Saliba.

The sturdy Arsenal centre defender feels upbeat ahead of Porto’s visit to the Emirates. He recognises that the Portuguese are smart and experienced. Despite this, he admits that they must compete and promises they’ll do so. Saliba believes they must win, and he says that the Gunners are excited for the game.

“Yes. We know they are smart and have experience. We have to compete with that, and now we are ready. We have to win, and we will give everything — we can’t wait to play,” said Saliba via Evening Standard.

Our Gunners were unfortunate to lose to Porto in the first leg of this UCL Round of 16 match, surrendering in the fourth minute of injury time just as the game ended. The Gunners had no time to respond, but on Tuesday night, they will have 90 minutes.

Over the previous several Premier League match days after the winter break, our Gunners have demonstrated effectiveness in front of goal. They need goals tonight if they are to beat the Portuguese giants.

If Arsenal reach the quarters, anything can happen; they can just turn up and give their all until the Champions League final at Wembley, where Arteta as a coach has never lost.

Are you feeling as confident as Saliba about Arsenal’s chances of knocking out FC Porto?

Sam P

