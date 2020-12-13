William Saliba gives an insight into his thinking over exclusion

William Saliba might have gotten on the wrong side of Mikel Arteta after he recently posted that he was locked up at Arsenal like Matteo Guendouzi was.

Guendouzi was frozen out of the Arsenal first-team until he left the club to join Hertha Berlin on loan in the last transfer window.

The French youth international recently scored a fine goal for his loan club and he took to Instagram to express his delight after getting the landmark strike.

Saliba responded to the post with a bunch of fire emojis.

In comments that have since been deleted from the post, Pepe responded as reported in the Sun: “This is your problem, you comment on everything.”

Saliba came back with: “Hahaha, I’m sending well wishes to the brother that was locked up like me.”

Saliba hasn’t played for Arsenal since he joined the club following his loan spell at Saint Etienne last season.

Arteta has admitted that it was a mistake that the teenager wasn’t registered for the Europa League, suggesting that he might have gotten minutes in the competition.

It remains unclear how Arsenal would respond to his latest social media activity, but his decision to jokingly voice out his frustration will not help his Arsenal career.