William Saliba helps France maintain superb defensive record

William Saliba has established himself as a regular starter for France at the 2026 World Cup, reinforcing his place in the team with a series of impressive performances.

The Arsenal defender enjoyed an outstanding season at club level, helping his side win the Premier League and reach the UEFA Champions League final. He has carried that form into the World Cup, where he has continued to produce commanding displays as France pursue a place in a third consecutive final.

France’s defensive strength on display

France has continued to progress through the tournament with confidence, and Saliba has become one of the most dependable players in the squad. His composure and consistency at the heart of the defence have contributed to the team’s strong performances as they prepare for another major test.

As reported by The Daily Mail, an impressive statistic highlights the work done by Saliba and the rest of the French defence ahead of their semi-final against Spain. The report states that France and Spain are the only two nations that have not fallen behind in any match during the competition this summer.

That record reflects the ability of both teams to take control of matches from the outset while maintaining defensive discipline throughout the tournament. France has consistently avoided chasing games, and Saliba, alongside his defensive partners, has played an important role in ensuring the team remains difficult to break down.

Spain presents the biggest challenge

Despite France’s impressive defensive record, their meeting with Spain is expected to provide their toughest examination of the tournament. Spain has also impressed throughout the competition and is widely regarded as one of the favourites to lift the World Cup.

The encounter will test both teams’ unbeaten defensive records and provide another opportunity for Saliba to demonstrate his quality on one of football’s biggest stages. France will rely on their experienced back line to cope with Spain’s attacking threat as they aim to secure another place in the World Cup final.

With both nations entering the match in excellent form, the semi-final promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the tournament.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…