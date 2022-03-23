William Saliba hints he prefers to stay in Marseille “I feel good here”

There has been hundreds of column inches about William Saliba, who has been an Arsenal player for three years but has not kicked one ball for the Gunners first team.

But I think it is fair to say that the youngster has been very successful in France and seems to be well respected for his performances in his mother country. He has now received his call up to the French national side, and in an interview he was asked about his future from the summer, when his loan period ostensibly ends.

Getfootballnewsfrance reports that he told RMC in the interview: “I’ve never hidden the fact that I feel good here.” Saliba said. “I don’t know what my future holds, there’s still two months to go. The most important thing is to qualify for the Champions League and go as far as possible in the Conference League.”

“I think discussions will take place afterwards, at the end of May to early June, between Arsenal and Marseille – we’ll decide at that point. But staying on here would definitely not be a bad idea, on the contrary, I know the city, my teammates, my manager. But it doesn’t depend on me.”

That sounds like he is keen to stay, and it would certainly give him more chance to go to the World Cup if he is in view every week, as opposed to maybe playing sporadically at Arsenal. I honestly can’t see Arteta breaking up the White/Gabriel partnership unless forced to by injury or suspension.

I’m pretty sure Arteta wants him to come back to Arsenal in the summer, but if Saliba decides he wants to stay in France, could Arteta force him to come back?

