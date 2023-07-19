William Saliba is Aiming to be Arsenal’s Virgil Van Dijk

Saliba reveals the player he takes inspiration from

William Saliba has become a household name in the red half streets of North London ever since he made his big money move in 2019.

Despite not making a single appearance for the club until 2022, the player was always a topic of discussion among the Arsenal faithful.

And last season, he proved why. The Frenchman made center-back his very own position, making 33 appearances in all competitions in the iconic red and white jersey.

In a recent interview with The Daily Mail, the youngster revealed who is his real inspiration.

“I still watch him!” the Frenchman said of Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk. “I really like his quality in one-against-one, his calmness, his composure and his long balls as well. He has everything and, for me, he was a good defender to learn from.”

He continued, “I think he was – for two or three years – the best defender in the world.”

When questioned about whether he has the attributes to become one of the best like the Dutchman, the 22yo said, “Of course I have the quality, but that means nothing.”

“You have to work hard to go to this level. So, I’m not close to this level but I will give everything to maybe one day become the best defender in the world.”

Few people would doubt Saliba’s talent. He is not just the future of Arsenal Football Club, he is the present as well, and he will be hoping to lift big trophies with them, just like VVD has won every domestic and trophy with Liverpool, and also the Champions League.

