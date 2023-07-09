William Saliba is “confident” that Arsenal are ready to “achieve everything”

The Gunners’ 2022–23 season did not conclude as expected. It wasn’t supposed to end with the team not winning the Premier League title, but they have high hopes of improving on that for the 2023–24 season.

After nearly winning the league last season but losing the plot late in the season, the hope is that adjustments will be made and Arteta and his team will finally bring PL glory to the Emirates. But do the Gunners believe they will be able to improve next season? The belief in the Arsenal dressing room is that they are now better and stronger than ever before.

Arsenal have not just made top quality additions, but they have also tied down the spine of our young team to new long term contracts, and the last of those, William Saliba has great confidence that we now have the tools to “achieve everything”

“I think we can achieve everything,” Saliba said of Arsenal’s capabilities after penning a new deal. “Of course, it’s easy to say this, but we have the coach, we have the character, we have the players, and every year the team gets stronger. We have better players with a good mentality. We have a good experience from the last season as well. We know that the season is so long. So we are confident, and we know we can do something good at this club.”

Arsenal has the opportunity to make history next year. Man City won the treble last season, but Arsenal can demonstrate their superiority by attempting another undefeated season or by winning all of the competitions in which they will compete. What’s stopping this Arsenal team now that Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and the mysterious midfielder (to be signed) have been added to the squad?

Sam P

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…