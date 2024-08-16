William Saliba is on the brink of entering Arsenal’s record books

William Saliba has been a standout performer for Arsenal since making his debut two years ago.

Although Arsenal signed him in 2019, he needed time to develop and spent several seasons on loan before securing a place in the first team.

His debut at the start of the 2022/2023 season marked the beginning of a remarkable journey at Arsenal. Since then, the Gunners have been title contenders in back-to-back seasons with Saliba playing a crucial role in their defence.

Now regarded as one of Arsenal’s key players, Saliba is on the verge of achieving legendary status this weekend.

The French defender has won the opening day fixtures in the last two seasons and will be keen to add another victory against Wolves this weekend.

What’s significant is that a win against Gary O’Neil’s team would set a new record for Saliba.

According to Arsenal Media, the defender has won 49 out of 65 league games since making his debut for the club. If he starts and wins against Wolves, it would be his 50th league win in just 66 starts, making him the fastest Arsenal player to reach that milestone. The previous record was held by Nacho Monreal, who reached 50 wins in 70 matches.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba is a terrific player, and this record shows how important he is to us securing a win in any game.

ADMIN COMMENT

