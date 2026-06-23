William Saliba keeps clean sheet as France reach World Cup knockout rounds

Arsenal defender William Saliba, who recently admitted to managing injury concerns, played the full 90 minutes as France secured their place in the FIFA World Cup knockout stages with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Iraq in Philadelphia.

While Kylian Mbappe once again stole the headlines with a brace on his landmark 100th appearance for Les Bleus, Arsenal defender Saliba quietly delivered another assured performance at the heart of the French defence as Didier Deschamps’ side booked their place in the Round of 32.

Saliba helps France secure another clean sheet

France were rarely troubled throughout the contest, with Iraq struggling to create meaningful opportunities despite the match being delayed by a thunderstorm.

Saliba completed the full match in central defence and helped France record an important clean sheet as they maintained their perfect start to the tournament.

The Arsenal star has become an increasingly important figure for both club and country over the last two years, and his calm display helped ensure Iraq never seriously threatened to get back into the game.

With France’s attacking stars grabbing the attention at the other end of the pitch, Saliba’s contribution should not be overlooked as Les Bleus continue to look one of the strongest teams in the competition.

Mbappe reaches another World Cup milestone

The breakthrough arrived after just 14 minutes when Mbappe fired home a powerful strike from outside the box after being set up by Michael Olise.

The Real Madrid forward doubled his tally shortly after half-time following a costly defensive error from Iraq, with Ousmane Dembele providing the simple assist after being gifted possession.

Dembele then got on the scoresheet himself, finishing off another excellent move involving Olise to seal a comfortable 3-0 victory.

Mbappe’s brace took his tournament tally to four goals, leaving him just behind Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot while also moving level with Miroslav Klose’s World Cup scoring record.

Saliba set for potential Arsenal showdown with Odegaard

France’s victory means they join Norway in qualifying from Group I with both nations sitting on six points from their opening two matches.

That sets up an intriguing final group game between the two unbeaten sides, with top spot still to be decided.

For Arsenal supporters, the fixture offers an added layer of interest as Saliba prepares to face club captain Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian midfielder has already registered an assist and produced a series of impressive performances as his side secured qualification with victories over Iraq and Senegal.

With both teams already safely through, it remains to be seen how much either manager rotates. However, a potential meeting between two of Arsenal’s most influential players will certainly be one to watch.

France remain among the favourites to lift the trophy, and with Saliba helping provide a solid defensive platform behind a star-studded attack, they continue to look like genuine contenders for World Cup glory.

What have you made of Saliba’s performances for France so far, Gooners?

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