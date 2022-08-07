William Saliba makes it clear he is happy to be playing for Arsenal

The young Frenchman William Saliba has been with Arsenal for three years without kicking a ball for the Gunners, but he made his long-awaited debut for the Gunners at Crystal Palace on Friday, and what a debut it was, as he picked up the Man Of The Match trophy after an imperious display against the Eagles.

In fact, including all our preseason games we are yet to concede a goal with the 21 year old on the pitch.

As it took so long before his first game, he only has two years left on his original contract, so there have been many rumours about Arsenal offering him a contract extension, with his agent in London for talks with the Gunners heirarchy. But after his debut Saliba made it very clear that he is very happy at this “great club”.

He told Arsenal.com: “It was very good because we start with a win and a clean sheet. It was a tough game, but we won at the end, so very good. I’ve waited a long time, but we (did it) in my first ever game, and I am so happy.

“It’s very good when you start to have your first (chance) in this amazing club. So I am so happy, and hungry for more.”

“We knew it would be a very hard game, but we were prepared and we were focused,” he added. “It’s good for the confidence, it’s very good and I hope we will keep going like this.

“We play as 11 and the players who came home, they gave their maximum. It’s a good team, when we play like this it’s very good.

‘We have to enjoy tonight, but beginning tomorrow we have to be focused on the next game because it’s not finished, it’s just the first game.”

Our next game of course will be Saliba’s Emirates debut, and if he plays just as well in that one, we will all be telling him to sign dat ting!

