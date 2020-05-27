Arsenal News Latest News

William Saliba might join Arsenal training before the end of this season

William Saliba is set to start training with Arsenal as soon as he can and a new report is claiming that the reason that he hasn’t arrived in London to start training with his teammates is that he suffered the loss of a family member.

Saliba joined Arsenal on loan last summer for close to £30 million, but the Gunners allowed him to remain with Saint Etienne on-loan for this season so that he can gain even more first-team experience.

The French Ligue 1 has now been cancelled with all sporting activities in France suspended until September.

The defender can effectively return to Arsenal and it seems that there is a plan in place for him to link up with his new teammates.

However, David Ornstein via Sun Sports claims that the reason why he hasn’t linked up with the Gunners is that he has just had a family bereavement and he is been given time to get over the loss.

He said: “He’s had a family bereavement recently so that’s very unpleasant & he would need time & respect over that.

“I don’t think that would cause a particular problem in coming to move to London as planned but it’s a sad issue he’s had to encounter at a young age.

“Will he be training with the [Arsenal] squad? I guess we’ll have to wait & see what happens in terms of his arrival, his fitness condition, whether Arsenal would want someone who hasn’t been with them until this point training with the main group.”

