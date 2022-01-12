Who wants William Saliba to come back to Arsenal permanently?

Saliba needs to return ASAP!

The more we hear about William Saliba doing well at Marseille and helping them keep clean sheets, the more I want the end of the season to come for us to know whether we will be keeping him at the Emirates or not!

It is nice to see our players do well when they are on loan but it doesn’t help at the same time when you see that they are thriving and Arsenal are struggling.

If we finish inside the top four, albeit a hard task, but if we do then it will be a successful season, but with Tottenham and West Ham below us threatening our place it will be a fight to the finish for sure.

No matter what happens this season, barring relegation of course, (although I think it could be safe to say that we will avoid that this season one hopes!) it is a season that has shown improvement yet has also shown there is a lot more work to be done.

If we can have a good January where we get rid of the last remaining fringe players and recruit some players that we need, who fit in to make this team what it should be, then again it will be considered a successful transfer window.

But having a successful transfer window does not automatically mean that the players will fit straight in and things will be good again.

Either way if we can get the likes of Saliba back and keep him at Arsenal, surely it is safe to say that he has done all he can to prove that he deserves to be part of this Arsenal team. Because let’s face it with him in the side with the current back four we have, it may be the start of a solid solid defence where we concede minimum goals.

For once it may be the case that goalkeepers and defence are not the issue for Arsenal, but knowing we have a solid defence means that we can focus our recruitment elsewhere that needs improving and adding to.

So I think sending Saliba out on loan needs to end when he returns in the summer so we can keep him and add him to our ranks on a permanent basis because there is nothing more disheartening then showing and proving your worth yet being told “you need to go out on loan AGAIN”!

Gooners would you finally like to see Saliba back permanently?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_