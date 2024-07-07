William Saliba must surely be France’s standout performer at the Euros – How much would his transfer be worth

France advanced to the Euro 2024 semi-finals after defeating Portugal on penalties (the French converted all of theirs, while Joao Felix failed to convert one of Portugal’s). While forwards often determine the outcome of games, the strength of the defence can ultimately determine the outcome, and that was so in the Portugal versus France game.
Of course, our Arsenal defender, William Saliba, continued to demonstrate his world-class abilities. The numbers speak for themselves; Saliba’s game statistics against Portugal are impressive.
Saliba’s game by numbers against Portugal:
48/49 passes completed
98% pass accuracy
8 clearances
2 blocks
4 recoveries
1 chance created
0 times dribbled past
What Gooners should admire about Saliba is his quiet demeanour; he simply silences the critics with world-class performances for his club and now with his national team. He possesses indisputable qualities, and he is almost always immaculate. Weeks before the Euros, it was amusing that he wasn’t starting for France, but now he’s cemented his place in the French starting lineup.
Fan fact: During this European Championship, the French surrendered zero goals from open play when Saliba started. Most Gooners may not want to be asked this, but should they be concerned that they may lose Saliba? Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain must be getting transfer ideas from watching him dazzle, but can you imagine what the 23 year-old would cost if Arsenal put him on the transfer market?
Daniel O
Honestly, I don’t want to think of the possibility of him being transferred or how much he would be transferred for. He’s one of our best players and I like him too much LOL
Am an Arsenal fun but I keep on asking myself that in case Madrid or PSG came knocking with £200m, would Arsenal refuse such an offer?But we really need trophies then Saliba is a player you can’t lose at whatever price
For 200 million ? In a heartbeat lol
Not that anyone would off that much
Thinking Saliba’s transfer market price? Not now. Our focus is the trophy but then as a player, he can be sold if he or the club is willing for a goodbye at a good price.
I would rather not imagine his transfer
I already told you. Last year he was valued at £117 million, this year due to Arsenal’s performance and defensive record and by no coincidence Frances defensive record, his value has now been set at £200 million. Apart from Saliba their is no other defender in the world right now that is even valued above £100 million let alone £200 million. It just shows he is in the Elite special class of unique players like Ronaldo Messi Mbappe bracket but for Elite Defenders. He is a class above every other defender right now in a class we call elite.
Arsenal do not have to sell him seeing as he has a contract until 2028 with an option to extend to 2029. Like Liverpool refusing to sell the aging Mo Salah for £200 million, Arsenal also don’t need to sell.
Trust me zero European Club is offering 200 million for him but if they do we should take it
I can’t say that I know him but my hunch is that in a few years Saliba will want to go for greater glory and a bigger stage than Arsenal can offer. I guess at that time Arsenal should squeeze whatever they can out of the transfer. I’m a big Saliba fan, but if worse comes to worse and he were injured I think the loss would be minima as we have very good cover in White, Tomiyasu and Timber. At though moment though in Saka, Saliba, Odegaard, Rice and Martinelli Arsenal are sitting on three of the hottest properties in football.