William Saliba must surely be France’s standout performer at the Euros – How much would his transfer be worth

France advanced to the Euro 2024 semi-finals after defeating Portugal on penalties (the French converted all of theirs, while Joao Felix failed to convert one of Portugal’s). While forwards often determine the outcome of games, the strength of the defence can ultimately determine the outcome, and that was so in the Portugal versus France game.

Of course, our Arsenal defender, William Saliba, continued to demonstrate his world-class abilities. The numbers speak for themselves; Saliba’s game statistics against Portugal are impressive.

Saliba’s game by numbers against Portugal:

48/49 passes completed

98% pass accuracy

8 clearances

2 blocks

4 recoveries

1 chance created

0 times dribbled past

What Gooners should admire about Saliba is his quiet demeanour; he simply silences the critics with world-class performances for his club and now with his national team. He possesses indisputable qualities, and he is almost always immaculate. Weeks before the Euros, it was amusing that he wasn’t starting for France, but now he’s cemented his place in the French starting lineup.

Fan fact: During this European Championship, the French surrendered zero goals from open play when Saliba started. Most Gooners may not want to be asked this, but should they be concerned that they may lose Saliba? Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain must be getting transfer ideas from watching him dazzle, but can you imagine what the 23 year-old would cost if Arsenal put him on the transfer market?

Daniel O

