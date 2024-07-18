Incredible William Saliba named in the UEFA Team of the Tournament – Only one England Player In

Are you wondering if William Saliba is one of the best centre-backs in the world? Whether you agree or disagree, I will attempt to explain why I believe he should be considered one of the best centre-backs in Europe and also the world.
I’d love to tell you how he played every minute of Arsenal’s league run, allowing the Gunners to concede the fewest goals (29) and keep the most clean sheets (18), but you already know that. Instead, I’d tell you that Saliba is a brilliant young defender with an obviously incredible football brain. He reads the game like a book. If he can dominate Haaland at his peak, like he did last season, he should be at the top of any ratings list.
These last few seasons have seen him emerge as a standout player. He made Ligue 1’s team of the season for the 2021–22 season. Subsequently, he has earned a spot in the Premier League team of the season for the past two seasons (2022–23 and 2023–24). Impressively, his brilliance propelled him into the France starting lineup, where he impressed in the Euros, leading to his inclusion in the “Official UEFA team of the tournament”.
🚨🏅 Euro 2024 Team of the Tournament has been just confirmed by UEFA. pic.twitter.com/PFIBhLoWTD
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2024
Maybe Gooners don’t overestimate Saliba’s quality. However, as brilliant as he is, he should start collecting silverware. Ultimately, winning trophies creates a legacy and gives a sense of contention. Most Gooners won’t agree, but Arsenal may struggle to hold onto him if they struggle to win trophies.
Peter Rix
Kyle Walker who made no real attempt to link up with Saka, preferring to pass the ball backwards and sideways, this was the player when after Palmer scored and we were on top, we had a throw near their corner flag decided to throw it back to Pickford, he was poor like many of the England team
Walker made an inexcusable move to the middle and left Nico unmarked to score for Spain. I hate to admit I was yelling at he tv “what the …. is he doing?” as the middle and player coming in from the right were well covered, just before the ball was dinked over to Williams. o.k. back to the team Ben.
I had this same argument last month, where other bloggers argued that he was not the worlds best defender, which made me question who they really supported. Of course as a gooner I am bias, but the facts are there, what defender in the world would I want to swap Saliba for? The answer is no one.
Regarding the media stating that Real and Barcelona have targeted Saliba I would just say as I did last month.
Arsenal would never sell Saliba (the worlds best defender), even if offered his true valuation of £200 million, for the same reason Liverpool refused £200 million for Mo Salah, and that is that they do not need to sell.
I could not name any other defender worth half that amount, which goes to show how far ahead he is of all the other defenders.
If Real Madrid or Barcelona had the money they would easily bid £200 million or more for the young world class defender, for which Arteta would quickly refusecand turn down.
The non gooners will argue that he is not worth that and that he is not the best and quote sites like transfmarkt, who always gets the values wrong.
I think a Spanish supporter and good friend of pep guardiola named the team. Kyle Walker! Are you sure?
Being unbiased for a change, I thought a small country like Georgia deserved a shout for reaching as far as they did, and maybe deserved a player on the list amongst some other small ranking countries that was unexpectedly technical and reached far in the competition. England had some good individual moments, but would never gel tactically consistent as a team, and certain players kept the place in the team due to club performance rather than England performance and contributed zero, I shall say no more.
FIFA has their favourites and have picked their team with some blind additions blindly thrown in, to look diplomatic. Kyle Walker! Are you sure?
It’s hardly surprising that the vast amount of the Spanish starting 11 made the team of the tournament. They scored something like 15 goals and only conceded 4.
Btw, it’s UEFA that picks the Euro Team of the Tournament. FIFA pick the World Cup one.