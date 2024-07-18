Incredible William Saliba named in the UEFA Team of the Tournament – Only one England Player In

Are you wondering if William Saliba is one of the best centre-backs in the world? Whether you agree or disagree, I will attempt to explain why I believe he should be considered one of the best centre-backs in Europe and also the world.

I’d love to tell you how he played every minute of Arsenal’s league run, allowing the Gunners to concede the fewest goals (29) and keep the most clean sheets (18), but you already know that. Instead, I’d tell you that Saliba is a brilliant young defender with an obviously incredible football brain. He reads the game like a book. If he can dominate Haaland at his peak, like he did last season, he should be at the top of any ratings list.

These last few seasons have seen him emerge as a standout player. He made Ligue 1’s team of the season for the 2021–22 season. Subsequently, he has earned a spot in the Premier League team of the season for the past two seasons (2022–23 and 2023–24). Impressively, his brilliance propelled him into the France starting lineup, where he impressed in the Euros, leading to his inclusion in the “Official UEFA team of the tournament”.

🚨🏅 Euro 2024 Team of the Tournament has been just confirmed by UEFA. pic.twitter.com/PFIBhLoWTD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2024

Maybe Gooners don’t overestimate Saliba’s quality. However, as brilliant as he is, he should start collecting silverware. Ultimately, winning trophies creates a legacy and gives a sense of contention. Most Gooners won’t agree, but Arsenal may struggle to hold onto him if they struggle to win trophies.

