William Saliba receives France call-up before first-team chance at Arsenal

William Saliba has been called up to replace Benjamin Pavard for France’s upcoming friendly matches, where they will take on the Ivory Coast and South Africa.

Bayern Munich’s Pavard was initially named in the squad before testing positive for Covid-19, and will now stay in Germany while he recovers, and Saliba will now take his place in the squad as reported by Eurosport.

The 20 year-old is currently on loan in Marseille where he has been enjoying a fine season of regular playing time, helping his side to battle high up the table as they currently sit second in the division, and he has now been rewarded with a call-up to the national side.

While he is clearly rated in France, he is yet to be given a single minute of competitive football by his parent club Arsenal, who initially signed him in the summer of 2019 before going out on three loan spells all in Ligue 1 with different sides.

This summer could well be our last chance to integrate him into the first-team squad or risk losing him in reality. Saliba is clearly eager to prove his worth and with other clubs around Europe already showing interest in his signature, we will definitely risk him falling unhappy with his Arsenal contract should we fail to give him that chance.

Do you think we will end up losing Saliba? Could he challenge White or Gabriel for a first-team role next term?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

PRESS CONFERENCE – Arteta is very happy after Aston Villa win!