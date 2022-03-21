William Saliba receives France call-up before first-team chance at Arsenal

William Saliba has been called up to replace Benjamin Pavard for France’s upcoming friendly matches, where they will take on the Ivory Coast and South Africa.
Bayern Munich’s Pavard was initially named in the squad before testing positive for Covid-19, and will now stay in Germany while he recovers, and Saliba will now take his place in the squad as reported by Eurosport.
The 20 year-old is currently on loan in Marseille where he has been enjoying a fine season of regular playing time, helping his side to battle high up the table as they currently sit second in the division, and he has now been rewarded with a call-up to the national side.
While he is clearly rated in France, he is yet to be given a single minute of competitive football by his parent club Arsenal, who initially signed him in the summer of 2019 before going out on three loan spells all in Ligue 1 with different sides.
This summer could well be our last chance to integrate him into the first-team squad or risk losing him in reality. Saliba is clearly eager to prove his worth and with other clubs around Europe already showing interest in his signature, we will definitely risk him falling unhappy with his Arsenal contract should we fail to give him that chance.
Do you think we will end up losing Saliba? Could he challenge White or Gabriel for a first-team role next term?
Patrick
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
The difficulty I see now is the settled partnership between White and Gabriel. Saliba has the potential to be better than both but he certainly isn’t better than either right now. All 3 are too good to play bench and I doubt any of them would be happy for long on the bench.
We could go to 3at the back but then where would Tomi play? He certainly is no wing back with his defensive side being much stronger.
We’ll need a strong squad next year so let’s hope we can make a plan to have them all, if Saliba isn’t sold.
What a great move to loan him out, so he could develop.
People saying our squad isnt strong enough, well Gouendouzi called to France squad, Saliba and Auba scoring for fun now at Barca, were all in our squad at the beginning of the season. If we get success, those decisions wont be questioned, along with a few others but it will be if we dont. All of them their so called attitude or ability has been called into question but proving they aren’t having the same problem at their respective clubs. Its the changing of the guard but there still has to be accountability if we fail or praise if we succeed. Fergies success was he could manage every type of player, drunk, nice, aggressive, bad attitude or not. Its called man management!!!!!
move on from Auba.. he wasn’t good enough..Atleast not in the last few months here
You obviously didn’t get the gist of the comment. It isn’t/wasn’t about moving on.
My goodness, we know that many of people have a personal grudge against arteta because he keeps refusing to overindulge with our fans tantrums when it comes to their personal demands.
Arteta seems to be his own man and hardly ever listens to our fans tantrums regarding certain issues (personal favourite players etc).
It just feels like some of you despise him and are always waiting for any opportunity to have a go at him. You just can’t stand him going against your personal wishes.
Arteta is the manager, his decisions are what will determine his future. But to constantly cry about this and that favourite player that he let go makes me cringe.
And good for Auba, Ozil, Guendouzi, Saliba etc that they are now happy in their careers now. It’s not the end of the world for Arsenal FC just because some of these players are not at here. That’s life and we move on.
Its not about personal vendetta or the like, it about people saying we dont have a big enough, strong enough squad but we had. If we get 4th this season then the squad was not an issue but if we dont, we cant use it as an issue because it Obviously was strong enough. I have no vendetta, never had, if we get 4th im all for a contract extension. If we dont thats when the issues about squad and decisions making becomes relevant.