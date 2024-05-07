William Saliba refuses to concede the title “We still believe”

The 2023–24 Premier League title race is reaching its exciting conclusion. In just two weeks, the champions will be known, adding to the anticipation and suspense. There have been claims made about this thrilling title race. William Saliba, a cog in Arsenal’s defense, has recently expressed his confidence in the team’s chances in the title race.

He took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself with the caption, “2 to go. We still believe.”

This concise statement effectively captures the ambition, commitment, and resolve that Gunners must possess in order to finish the season in a remarkable fashion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by William Saliba (@w.saliba4)

Arsenal have to emerge victorious against Manchester United and Everton to position themselves strategically for Premier League glory. Although their chances of winning the league rely on City dropping points, they will only have a shot if they secure all six points in the final two games.

That said, based on Saliba’s statements, it is evident that our gunners are maintaining their focus. They are resolute in their mission to put an end to the 20-year-long league drought.

It’s important for the Gooners to have faith in Saliba’s words and come together as a united front to cheer the team on. The Frenchman has been absolutely outstanding this season and has proven himself to be incredibly reliable. We can have complete faith in him.

We believe!

Sam P

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.