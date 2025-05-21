William Saliba ruled out of final day after hamstring injury

Arsenal’s return to winning ways against Newcastle was marred by the injury to William Saliba, who failed to reappear for the second half of the match. The Frenchman, making his 100th Premier League appearance for the Gunners, was substituted at the break due to a suspected muscle problem. Riccardo Calafiori came on to replace him, as fans were left concerned by Saliba’s absence from the tunnel after half-time.

Mikel Arteta confirmed the injury post-match but provided few details at the time. However, we now have a clearer picture of the situation, including confirmation that Saliba will not feature again this season.

Arteta confirms Saliba to miss season finale

Speaking on Arsenal website, Arteta revealed that Saliba had pulled his hamstring during the match against Newcastle. The defender is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks and has been ruled out of Arsenal’s final game of the campaign.

It brings an early end to what has been an outstanding individual season for Saliba, who has been a cornerstone of the Gunners’ defence. The match against Newcastle was also a historic one for the 23-year-old. With the 4–0 win, Saliba became the player with the most victories in their first 100 Premier League appearances for Arsenal, reaching a remarkable tally of 68 wins.

That figure, along with his consistent performances throughout the season, further cements his importance to Arteta’s back line.

Calafiori to step in as Timber also sidelined

Although Saliba’s absence will be noted, it is unlikely to be decisive. Arsenal’s final fixture against Southampton is a dead rubber, with second place virtually secured thanks to their superior goal difference. Riccardo Calafiori is expected to start in Saliba’s place, and based on his assured second-half showing against Newcastle, the Gunners should be well covered.

In additional injury news, Arteta also confirmed that Jurrien Timber has undergone surgery on his ankle. The Dutchman will now be out for several weeks as well. The club will be hoping to have both defenders fully fit during the off-season as preparations begin for the new campaign.

Thoughts on Saliba’s record, Gooners?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

