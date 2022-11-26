William Saliba set to be on the bench once again for France

Arsenal defender William Saliba is one of the most in-form Frenchmen in Europe this season.

The youngster has helped the Gunners become one of the continent’s strongest sides, and several clubs are monitoring him.

They are at the top of the Premier League table thanks, in part, to his fine form and it was unsurprising that France named him in their squad for the 2022 World Cup.

With several experienced players injured and not picked for the competition, Saliba expected to be an important player for his country in the competition.

However, he was sat on the bench in their first game of the competition against Australia as their manager preferred Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate.

A report on Football London reveals the defender is set to be on the bench again when France plays their second group game of the competition against Denmark.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba is one of the most in-form defenders in Europe now and it is shocking he cannot get into the France team.

However, international football is different from club games and every manager has their preference.

As good as he is in England, he might not be experienced enough to play for France.

However, with time, that will change and he will get the chance to play more often.