William Saliba set to miss Arsenal’s games against Leeds and Liverpool

Will William Saliba be fit to play against Leeds? That’s the one question whose answer almost every Gooner wants to know considering the Arsenal star has been out injured and there is no word about how serious his injury was.

William Saliba has established himself as a big cog in Arteta’s project. His defensive prowess has made him undroppable in Arteta’s defence; even Ben White had to make way for him at the right side of the central defence. Saliba is so important to Arsenal’s success that without him, nothing seems right in our defence. Rob Holding was brilliant to fill in for him against Crystal Palace, but we can all agree Palace’s attack is one of the weakest there is in the PL; that it was no guarantee he will deliver against high-attacking teams.

Anyway, what is the possibility of Saliba playing this weekend against Leeds? As per the Arsenal expert Chris Wheatley, the Frenchman could still be out as he is set to be out by this weekend. “He has what we understand to be a hamstring injury. He’s not appearing for France while he recovers from that.

“Expect him to be out for a couple of weeks; he could be back sooner than that, but the initial prognosis is a couple of weeks,” Wheatley said on National World TV. “Arsenal have options, but Saliba at the moment is expected to be out for a couple of weeks or less.”

Do you think Rob Holding will be just as effective against Leeds?

