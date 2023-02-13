William Saliba sets an unwanted record against Brentford

William Saliba has had a good season at Arsenal overall, but the Frenchman has struggled lately, especially in the match against Brentford yesterday.

Reputed for being no-nonsense and one of the strongest defenders in the league both in the air and on the ground, the Frenchman has just set a poor record in the Premier League.

WhoScored reports the former Olympic Marseille loanee won none of his ten aerial duels in the game against Brentford.

It is the most aerial duels a player has contested without winning a single one in the Premier League this season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Brentford is a very physical team who are adept at using the air to attack and defend against opponents.

Saliba has had better games and the defender should not worry too much about just one poor match.

There are more matches to play and everyone in the team must be ready to help their teammates in every game.

Saliba is still young and a work in progress, so he will learn from this game and get better.

The Frenchman is a bundle of talent and we must remember that this is his first season in the Premier League, so there is no need to worry.

