William Saliba sets his case for playing for France at Euro 24 with brilliant performance v Canada

Not long ago, we wrote that if France does not give William Saliba a significant role in the Euros, as anticipated, with other defenders expected to be ahead of him in terms of team selection, it will be a loss for the French but a huge bonus for us Arsenal fans.

Saliba played every minute of Arsenal’s Premier League campaign. He’s no robot; he would have certainly benefited from a long rest this summer before returning next season. Not playing much for France wasn’t going to offer him that break, but it wouldn’t put him under any hardship (he could still recharge while keeping his fitness).

Some of us Gooners were feeling satisfied with that, but there’s been a development: the Frenchman may have forced Didier Deschamps to reconsider not giving him a pivotal role in his team for the Euros.

In the last friendly ahead of the Euros, Saliba was named Man of the Match in France’s 0-0 draw with Canada on Sunday evening. Coach Didier Deschamps trusted him to start and play the entire 90 minutes, and he delivered an excellent performance.

The 23-year-old turned up, but in particular made a critical tackle when the French goal was wide open in the 80th minute, preventing the Canadians from finding the back of the net.

In 90 minutes versus Canada, Saliba’s stats were:

• 95% passing accuracy rate

• 100% successful tackling rate

• 100% aerial combat success rate

• 60% winning rate in duels

• 6 interceptions

• 3 ball recovery phases

• 4/7 accurate long swings

• 3 passes into the final third

• 1 opportunity created

• 1/1 successful dribble

Stats don’t lie; not trusting Saliba in your defence when he’s in your squad is criminal.

For sure, after that game, William Saliba may have shown he’s just as deserving as any other French defender for a spot in the French national team’s starting lineup at Euro 2024.