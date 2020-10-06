William Saliba tipped to still make a domestic loan move away from the Emirates

Despite missing out on a deadline day loan move back to Saint Etienne, William Saliba might still leave Arsenal on loan before the domestic transfer window closes, according to reports.

The 19-year-old has found life in north London harder than normal after he was tipped to walk straight into the Arsenal first team.

Mikel Arteta doesn’t think he is ready for action just yet and the Spanish manager has been using his other defenders.

He claimed that Saliba might need a year out on loan again before he can become a member of his first-team setup.

PA news agency via The Independent claims that the young Frenchman might still leave the Emirates for a loan stint in the English second division.

It claims that the Gunners are open to allowing him to make a switch there so that he will get more playing time.

Arteta signed Gabriel Magalhaes this summer and the Brazilian has already established himself as one of the key members of the team.

Saliba will hope that he can get a team that he will play regularly for and return to launch his Arsenal career.

Arteta is always happy to give chances to young players, but they will have to prove their worth first.