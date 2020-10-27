William Saliba ‘will succeed’ at Arsenal insists former team-mate

Arsenal are yet to give William Saliba is senior debut, but former team-mate Harold Moukoudi insists that there should be no doubt for his future.

The defender was signed by the Gunners in the summer of 2019, with part of that deal including a season-long loan with his former side St Etienne.

The defender didn’t enjoy a routine campaign in France however, with injuries limiting his first-team opportunities before the season was cut short by the Coronavirus pandemic, and he has since returned to Arsenal.

Despite arriving with a big reputation and with many praising the ability of the youngster, he has so far struggled to convince manager Mikel Arteta to promote him to his playing squad for a single fixture, and was nearly allowed to leave the club on loan before the window closed earlier in the month.

His former team-mate and fellow centre-back at St Etienne has no reservations on the talent that Saliba possesses however, and has no doubt that that he ‘will succeed’ in time.

“With the qualities he has, I’m sure he will take the chance when he gets it,” Moukoudi told Goal.”He has enormous potential and he will succeed, I am sure of that.”

Saliba could well find himself given an opportunity on Thursday in the Europa League, with both Rob Holding and David Luiz having picked up injuries in recent weeks, although Shkodran Mustafi has returned to fitness, and Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers are believed to be close to becoming available following injuries too.

Do we expect Saliba to at least make the bench come Thursday?

Patrick