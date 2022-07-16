William Saliba makes clear his plans for the new season

The Arsenal defender William Saliba may have not kicked a ball for Arsenal in the three years he has been on our books, but the now 21-year-old has finally joined up with the squad in Baltimore and is ready to fight for his place in the Gunners first team.

We heard many conflicting reports on his attitude towards Arsenal while he was on loan at Marseille last season, but now he has given his first interview to Arsenal.com on his return, he makes it very clear what his aims are for the coming season.

He said: “When I was on loan I watched every single [Arsenal] game because when I was there some players weren’t. I watched the games to see how they played, so when I was back it would be easier to play with those I hadn’t met before.

“It’s important that the fans are behind you, and I like it very much. I can’t wait to give back to them.”

“We spoke a little bit on Monday and will speak more,” Saliba said. “My plan is to fight and work with the team, win as much as possible, and grow more.

“It feels good to be back and starting pre-season. I’m so excited to continue training and playing in the friendly games. It’s important to be here with the fans, as well as my teammates. I hope we’ll enjoy some good training and games which is important before the start of the season.”

With Saliba in the squad to compete with Gabriel, Ben White and Rob Holding, we should be even stronger this season, and with all the extra games involved there should be lots of opportunities to try out different combinations to see which fits the best. Maybe we will even see Arteta trying out a back 5 formation.

I, for one, am very excited to see him finally play in the famous Red & White…

————————————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH Granit Xhaka talks about how important the preseason tour is for the Arsenal team

Please watch, enjoy, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids