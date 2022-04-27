Saliba’s agent confirms he is still waiting for Arsenal decision on next season

There has been so many rumours this season regarding the William Saliba will-he-won’t-he saga, talking about whether he will be welcomed back into the Arsenal squad next season, or even about whether the young French international would even want to come back to a club that has sent him out on loan for three seasons.

Saliba himself has mentioned a few times about how much he loves playing for Marseille and is so happy to be getting his first caps for France, so he seems to be keen to stay in view of Didier Deschamps playing every week in Ligue 1.

But the fact remains that he still has a contract with Arsenal, and Mikel Arteta has hinted that he wants Saliba to return to the fold, but it seems that there is yet to be any talks between the Gunners and Saliba or his representatives.

The Guardian, amongst some other publications, journalist Freddy Paxton (who also happens to be a big Arsenal fan!) has spoken to Saliba’s agent Djibril Niang, who told him that his clients future is still up in the air….

Paxton Tweeted:

Agent of William Saliba, Djibril Niang, tells me: “We still don’t know what Arsenal want to do with William. We will have a discussion about this very soon I think.” Arsenal will decide on his future in the next couple of weeks. Many factors at play and nothing decided yet. — Freddie Paxton (@Freddie_Paxton) April 27, 2022

So it looks like, no matter what has been speculated previously, that Arsenal fans still have no idea if we’ll ever see Saliba in an Arsenal shirt. As Paxton said immediately afterwards….

Not sure why this is such a surprise to some people. Obviously the player and club are going to want to sit down and discuss all of the options (stay/loan/sale) etc. Player will want assurances of football. How can they decide anything without having talks first? — Freddie Paxton (@Freddie_Paxton) April 27, 2022

So, yet again, we are just going to have to wait and see, I guess….