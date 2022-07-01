William Saliba’s new shirt number could give insight into his Arsenal role

William Saliba is set to wear the number 2 shirt at Arsenal for his first year in the first-team squad this season, which could well be an inclination to his role.
The Frenchman joined the club in 2019, but he is yet to make his senior debut, instead enjoying three successive loan spells in Ligue 1.
Last term was his strongest yet, helping Marseille to a second-placed finish in the French division whilst picking up the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year award, whilst also earning a call-up to the senior France team.
Whilst there was many reports linking him with yet another loan spell, Mikel Arteta seems to have made his intentions clear, and Saliba is now set to battle it out with the likes of Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes for a first-team role.
Whilst it remains unclear just how much of a role he will be expected to play, the club has given him the shirt number of 2, previously occupied by Hector Bellerin, which could well indicate that he is set to play a key role in our upcoming campaign.
William Saliba has been handed the number 2 shirt for the upcoming season according to the Premier League website. He previously wore number 4 which Benjamin White took when he joined. Héctor Bellerín previously wore number 2. pic.twitter.com/Xdgg7jlSsz
It’s a little exciting that we are finally to see what the young centre-back can bring to our first-team, as we have been craving this for three years now, and I feel like he is ready to make a difference in our side.
Who should be most worried about the return of Saliba to the fold, White or Gabriel?
I know it’s just a number but this is positive
I saw pictures of him in training at arsenal. Shame will be on pple who wishes he leaves so they can pin it on Arteta
I hope he signs contract extension with us and turns into a world class CB for us and leads us into the CL for next season
So do i Palmer but we are a long way from that.
We won’t know how the pieces will be deployed until we see the look of the squad when the dealings are done.
The possible addition of Martinez adds a new dimension – does anyone really believe there will be 4 CBs competing for 2 places? I don’t think that sounds right.
Martinez can play DM/LB as well, so he may be the “versatile defence role”. White may also be a good DM, probably better than at CB since his weakness (a bit slow) is less exposed and his strengths all work there.
Alternatively, there may be a 3CB formation in the offing.
Whatever’s in mind for defence, I expect to see some differences in style of play next season. With Eddie and Jesus, the front players are much more suited to a press style for a start. How that affects the rest of the formation… we may see soon 🙂
The personnel available affect the choice of playing style – if you don’t have the players for a press, it’s not wise to try to play one.
P.S. The article says he had 3 loan years – not sure that’s quite right is it?
I thought he had two, one year was effectively null and void due to lockdown?
Iirc he has a contractual loan-back to St Etienne, then he came back for pre-season training and it was decided he wasn’t ready (MA had taken over from UE). A loan was arranged but covid got in the way so no football was played that season.
Obviously, he didn’t advance if he wasn’t playing, so the loan rolled over to the next year just gone at Marseille.
Basically, there’s only ever been one real decision point in his 3 years – the decision to loan him out after he first came back from the contractual loan at St Etienne.