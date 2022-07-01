William Saliba’s new shirt number could give insight into his Arsenal role

William Saliba is set to wear the number 2 shirt at Arsenal for his first year in the first-team squad this season, which could well be an inclination to his role.

The Frenchman joined the club in 2019, but he is yet to make his senior debut, instead enjoying three successive loan spells in Ligue 1.

Last term was his strongest yet, helping Marseille to a second-placed finish in the French division whilst picking up the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year award, whilst also earning a call-up to the senior France team.

Whilst there was many reports linking him with yet another loan spell, Mikel Arteta seems to have made his intentions clear, and Saliba is now set to battle it out with the likes of Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes for a first-team role.

Whilst it remains unclear just how much of a role he will be expected to play, the club has given him the shirt number of 2, previously occupied by Hector Bellerin, which could well indicate that he is set to play a key role in our upcoming campaign.

William Saliba has been handed the number 2 shirt for the upcoming season according to the Premier League website. He previously wore number 4 which Benjamin White took when he joined. Héctor Bellerín previously wore number 2. pic.twitter.com/Xdgg7jlSsz — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) July 1, 2022

It’s a little exciting that we are finally to see what the young centre-back can bring to our first-team, as we have been craving this for three years now, and I feel like he is ready to make a difference in our side.

Who should be most worried about the return of Saliba to the fold, White or Gabriel?

Patrick

