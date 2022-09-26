William Saliba’s World Cup place in doubt as Deschamps hauls him off at half-time

With France already out of the Nation’s Cup Finals and having avoided relegation, Didier Deschamps decided to give some of his peripheral youngsters a game against Croatia in the last game of the Group Stages, and so William Saliba lined up at the start in France’s clash with Denmark.

Saliba has been brilliant for Arsenal this season but Deschamps was far from impressed when after 45 minutes France were already 2-0 down thanks to goals from Kasper Dolberg and Andreas Skov Olsen, and the France boss was unhappy with his centre-back in particular and Saliba was replaced for the second half.

The game ended at 0-2 and Dechamps gave his opinion after the game. “I don’t think it’s a shipwreck, we also had a lot of chances but we were ineffective, we made some errors when playing out from the back,” the France boss told TF1 post-match as transcribed by the Mirror.

“It’s a young French side, where the majority of the players don’t have experience at the very highest level. It’s not a question of formations, but when you have four corners and a Danish player is left alone each time, you can play with three, five or twelve at the back, it doesn’t change a thing.

“There’s no need to worry, the fact that the players with international experience are coming back will do us good. Cama was not in the best mood, it can happen. He has not been with us for a long time and he’s starting the match already. He was not the only one either. It will serve him well for the future just as it will serve others.”

“Obviously we have young, quality players who are learning but the important thing is to recover all our vital, experienced players for two months’ time.”

That doesn’t sound good for our young defender and we can only hope it doesn’t dent his confidence when he comes back to Arsenal. It looks like yet another Arsenal player is going to miss out going to Qatar…

