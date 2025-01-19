Williamsom “buzzing” to sell-out Emirates for Women’s North London Derby, Arsenal v Tottenham

This week we were treated to a North London derby spectacle. Our Arsenal men’s team hosted Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium. After a 1-0 victory in this fixture in early October, Spurs must have hoped to get something from this match.

However, they didn’t. Our Gunners, keen to pile pressure on league leaders Liverpool, managed a 2-1 comeback win over their noisy neighbors to complete a double over their north London rivals and paint North London red.

As most die-hard Arsenal women’s fans know, our defender Leah Williamson was part of the punditry team live from N5 for the game. She had a lot to say about tactics and predictions, but she also reflected on the women’s team looking forward to their own North London derby.

Our Gunner women host Spurs at the Emirates Stadium on the 16th of February.

When the two met last November, our girls made us proud with a 3-0 away win. Alessia Russo, Frida Maanum, and Stina Blackstenius made it certain that North London was red.

Williamson is looking forward to them doing a double over Spurs as well. She’s excited about the hype leading to that fixture, predicting a sold-out Emirates Stadium. She says that as tight as the fixtures have become, the players will be geared up for it.

She told the Online Gooner, “I’m buzzing, to be fair. I’m buzzing because we have a chance to sell out the Emirates. It’s an opportunity for fans. It’s a North London derby. I don’t care—men’s, women’s, it’s an unbelievable fixture. It’s been a tight fixture in the last couple of years, but how we feel as players, we want to get geared up for that, so I’m excited. I hope that people want to come down. First experience, first North London derby. It’s a perfect occasion. I can’t wait.”

Well, as excited as Leah Williamson is, so are we. It would be incredible for our men and women to do a double over Spurs in the league. That’ll just show who runs North London.

Arsenal women have been on the rise, and I wouldn’t be worried about that fixture. In fact, if the girls pick up from where they left off (11 games unbeaten), Spurs in mid-February won’t know what hit them.

Either way, our girls are back from the winter break this weekend. They play Sunday afternoon, taking on Crystal Palace at Meadow Park, kick-off: 2PM UK.

COYGW!!

Michelle M

