Williamson celebrates 250th appearance for Arsenal Women with her stats v Chelsea, despite defeat

Unfortunately, on Sunday, Arsenal Women couldn’t keep their unbeaten run going. After 13 games unbeaten, with 12 wins and a draw, they suffered their first defeat under Renee Slegers, against Chelsea.

After trying to quash everything Chelsea threw at them, Arsenal faced a a very tough end to the derby. Kim Little was adjudged to have fouled Lauren James (very controversial) for the penalty that cost Arsenal the game: Chelsea won 1-0. Katie McCabe was sent off for dissent after the penalty was awarded.

There’s been a varied reaction to that game, but what I find interesting is the criticism of Leah Williamson.

Did Leah Williamson have a bad game, as many argue? Initially, she wasn’t at her best; Mayra Ramirez put her under pressure, and her passing wasn’t great. However, she grew into the game. Many may have judged her for her shaky start and overlooked her decent performance afterward, but her stats for the match paint a different picture.

Leah Williamson vs. Chelsea (26/01/25) (As per Fotmob):

– 100 minutes played

– 87 touches

– 81% accurate passes (62/77)

– 10 passes into the final third

– 4 recoveries

– 1 interception

– 4 clearances

– 2 headed clearances

– 2 tackles

– 100% ground duels won (2/2)

– 100% aerial duels won (1/1)

Looking at that game, one ought to agree that Arsenal Women were decent defensively but were cost by not capitalizing on their chances up front. Chelsea threw everything they had at our Gunners, and we nullified it, except for that Lauren James run (and dive in my opinion) that cost us the penalty.

These girls need our support. For 3 months, unbeaten in 13 games, they’ve filled us with joy. We shouldn’t turn on them at the first instance we get.

Why highlight the England Lionesses skipper? It’s unfortunate she didn’t break the headlines like she did the other weekend, when she was awarded POTM against Crystal Palace, but it would have been special if she had helped Arsenal pick up a result against Chelsea in her 250th Arsenal appearance.

It has been 10 years and 305 days since Williamson made her debut against Birmingham City in March 2014.

Still only 27, do you think she’ll be a one-club legend and be among the few to make 500 Arsenal appearances?

Michelle M

