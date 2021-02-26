Willian admits that it was difficult to sign with Arsenal

Arsenal signed Willian as a free agent in the summer after he left Chelsea and the Brazilian has just said that it was tough to make the move to the Emirates.
He had been on the books of the Blues for seven years and won two Premier League titles among other trophies with them.
He wanted to continue his career in West London and asked for a three-year deal, but they only offered him two years.
Arsenal agreed to hand him a contract with his preferred duration and he made the move to the Emirates.
He is currently underperforming and most Arsenal fans would prefer that he isn’t a part of their team at the moment.
The Brazilian has now admitted that he didn’t want to leave Chelsea and it was hard for him to move to Arsenal considering that both teams are rivals.
He, however, said because Chelsea would not offer him what he wanted he had to leave.
In an interview with UOL Esporte, Willian admitted that he never wanted to join Arsenal, but Chelsea refused to offer him a three-year contract.
‘It was difficult to make that decision,’ Willian said. ‘Because… the rivalry between the two clubs is very big. It was well thought out… talking to my wife and even the agent many times.
‘I didn’t leave the club with a fight, I left the doors open. Everyone knew the conditions, I really wanted to stay.
‘We ended up not finding an agreement, I ended up asking for three years, Chelsea wanted to give two, and everyone knows this story. That’s why I ended up leaving.’
If you ask me he looks like he doesn’t want to be here but the sooner he remembers we are paying him for his efforts the better.
2 yrs deal for his age is pretty decent. Since he’s been there for long he should have just took it and save every one’s problem. He will be happy as well.
Arsenal will not have chosen him and probably go after someone who is more willing to play for Arsenal.
That’s why after the 1st lucky game he declined after that cos of his body language simply not interested at all..
Let’s hope Willian can perform off the bench at times n contribute some stuffs if not if am the Manager I will definitely put him up in this Summer or next season.
So we signed a player who openly admits he didn’t really want to sign for us….I wonder what could go possibly wrong.
Thing is Reggie he was one of Chelsea’s best players for the last 4 years before signing for us .
My old man is a Chelsea fan and going to theirs for Sunday lunch and watching him play over the years I always thought wow ,but he’s signed here and he’s been absolutely dogsh1t ,I don’t know if it’s age or just he does not suit how we are playing but a player of his Calibre shouldn’t be as bad as he’s been .
Maybe we just signed him to late but I would have thought we could have got another 2 years out of him .