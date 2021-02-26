Willian admits that it was difficult to sign with Arsenal

Arsenal signed Willian as a free agent in the summer after he left Chelsea and the Brazilian has just said that it was tough to make the move to the Emirates.

He had been on the books of the Blues for seven years and won two Premier League titles among other trophies with them.

He wanted to continue his career in West London and asked for a three-year deal, but they only offered him two years.

Arsenal agreed to hand him a contract with his preferred duration and he made the move to the Emirates.

He is currently underperforming and most Arsenal fans would prefer that he isn’t a part of their team at the moment.

The Brazilian has now admitted that he didn’t want to leave Chelsea and it was hard for him to move to Arsenal considering that both teams are rivals.

He, however, said because Chelsea would not offer him what he wanted he had to leave.

In an interview with UOL Esporte, Willian admitted that he never wanted to join Arsenal, but Chelsea refused to offer him a three-year contract.

‘It was difficult to make that decision,’ Willian said. ‘Because… the rivalry between the two clubs is very big. It was well thought out… talking to my wife and even the agent many times.

‘I didn’t leave the club with a fight, I left the doors open. Everyone knew the conditions, I really wanted to stay.

‘We ended up not finding an agreement, I ended up asking for three years, Chelsea wanted to give two, and everyone knows this story. That’s why I ended up leaving.’