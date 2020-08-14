Willian believes Arteta can bring trophies to Arsenal

Arsenal’s newest signing Willian, is very happy to be given a three year deal at the Emirates despite being 32 years of age, and we are all sure that Mikel Arteta has a clear view of his place in the team. Willian was not in the Chelsea team that happily lost to Arsenal in the FA Cup Final, but he seems to believe that Arteta can lead the team to more trophies in the future.

When asked about why he chose to join Arsenal, he said on Arsenal.com: “[I like] the way they play, everything is amazing – the stadium, and I think that with Arteta, Arsenal have a great opportunity to fight again for titles in the Premier League and in Europe so I’m very happy because of that,”

“I’m excited to start. I can’t wait to go on the pitch and do my thing to help my team-mates and to help this club to shine again. That’s what I want.

“When I talked to [Mikel], the conversation was good, he gave me confidence to come to Arsenal. He said a lot of good things to me and that’s why I have come to Arsenal.”

So he obviously has faith in our manager, which is always a good start, but many Arsenal fans have been questioning why we have made a winger as our first major signing of the summer, when we already have lots of good young talent that can fill those positions. Many on JustArsenal have been saying that perhaps he will be playing as the Number 10 just behind the striker, but Willian refused to give away any secrets.

He said: “Haha, that’s a difficult question – I don’t know! I leave that to Arteta,”

“I come to help in every position.

“I can play on the right, I can play in the middle, I can play on the left side as well. So I want to help – in any position where they put me to play, I will try to do my best.”

I must admit that I have seen many Chelsea games where the Brazilian has been nothing short of World Class, and although I have my doubts if he can carry on doing that until he is 35, I am really looking forward to seeing what he can do under Arteta’s direction.

Welcome to Arsenal, Willian!