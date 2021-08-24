Willian close to leaving Arsenal on a free after miserable year

Willian close to leaving Arsenal

Since the Premier League season commenced, Arsenal fans have had little to be cheerful about.

A two-nil opening day defeat against newly promoted Brentford was followed by another defeat against European champions Chelsea, with the same scoreline.

But the Gunners activity on the transfer front have made some club’s faithful a tad more excited. And what is a better feeling than the reports emerging that Willian is close to leaving Arsenal?

Corinthians proposal for Willian is on the table and 100% confirmed. He’s ready to leave the club and he’s tempted – Willian gives priority to European clubs but Corinthians have “huge chances”. 🔴🇧🇷 #AFC Arsenal will let him leave on a free transfer in order to save his salary. https://t.co/AXIHRDyzhk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2021

After an extremely underwhelming campaign in North London, what the Arsenal supporters truly wanted was to see the back of the former Chelsea man. As soon as possible.

Although the deal is far from completion, the way the things are accelerating, Willian will no longer be an Arsenal player in a weeks’ time.

Brazilian club Corinthians are seriously interested in the prospect of landing the 33-year-old, who still has two years left on his current deal.

We have received a bid for Willian. This is not a drill. pic.twitter.com/OLbacixfgh — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) August 23, 2021

Willian is still giving priority of playing in Europe rather than his home country. And that would certainly make some section of Arsenal fans chuckle.

What they have seen in the past one year is a player unwilling to put a foot in or make a serious effort for the team. Thus, it would be really surprising for them to imagine Willian playing and flourishing in one of the top 5 leagues in Europe.

At the moment, the priority of Arsenal seems to be moving on players and reducing an already bloated squad. Apart from Willian, Sead Kolasinac and Lucas Torreira also look close to departing the Emirates Stadium.

And if the club manages to offload further players, it won’t be surprising if they can strengthen their squad with a few more arrivals.

That will be warmly welcomed by the supporters, who have started bracing themselves for a long season ahead.

Yash Bisht