Willian close to leaving Arsenal on a free after miserable year

Since the Premier League season commenced, Arsenal fans have had little to be cheerful about.

A two-nil opening day defeat against newly promoted Brentford was followed by another defeat against European champions Chelsea, with the same scoreline.

But the Gunners activity on the transfer front have made some club’s faithful a tad more excited. And what is a better feeling than the reports emerging that Willian is close to leaving Arsenal?

After an extremely underwhelming campaign in North London, what the Arsenal supporters truly wanted was to see the back of the former Chelsea man. As soon as possible.

Although the deal is far from completion, the way the things are accelerating, Willian will no longer be an Arsenal player in a weeks’ time.

Brazilian club Corinthians are seriously interested in the prospect of landing the 33-year-old, who still has two years left on his current deal.

Willian is still giving priority of playing in Europe rather than his home country. And that would certainly make some section of Arsenal fans chuckle.

What they have seen in the past one year is a player unwilling to put a foot in or make a serious effort for the team. Thus, it would be really surprising for them to imagine Willian playing and flourishing in one of the top 5 leagues in Europe.

At the moment, the priority of Arsenal seems to be moving on players and reducing an already bloated squad. Apart from Willian, Sead Kolasinac and Lucas Torreira also look close to departing the Emirates Stadium.

And if the club manages to offload further players, it won’t be surprising if they can strengthen their squad with a few more arrivals.

That will be warmly welcomed by the supporters, who have started bracing themselves for a long season ahead.

  1. Declan says:
    August 24, 2021 at 11:35 am

    Nketiah could possibly move to Palace.

    Reply
    1. Yash Bisht says:
      August 24, 2021 at 12:25 pm

      Damn…missed that

      Reply
  2. Stephanie says:
    August 24, 2021 at 11:56 am

    That’s a step in the right direction

    Reply
  3. Adajim says:
    August 24, 2021 at 12:02 pm

    Hopefully Bellerin kola Nketia will soon follow and Laccazet situation is resolved

    Reply
    1. Adega Olatunji says:
      August 24, 2021 at 12:50 pm

      Good , one of the errors corrected. Please is there any way to bring back Emiliano Martinez? because that was the greatest mistake of the century

      Reply
  4. VasC says:
    August 24, 2021 at 12:23 pm

    Wonder if that “free” includes a cheque with a 7/8 digit figure made out in the name of Willian by our management!!!

    Reply
    1. ken1945 says:
      August 24, 2021 at 12:44 pm

      VasC, this is what makes me laugh about MA and Edu clearing out the “deadwood”.

      Anyone with half a brain could give players away for nothing… even though they awarded them staggering contracts and especially if it’s not their money.

      I cannot think of one other club that that that conducts such incredible business and this give away started with both MA and Edu.

      Reply
  5. jon fox says:
    August 24, 2021 at 12:40 pm

    Sensible article Yash.

    Speaking entirely personally, though I know many will agree with me, I have NEVER been able to abide any lazy player ever, who I see as cheating our club, themselves, their own talent, their teammates , their manager and above all WE FANS.

    WILLIAN HAS BEEN, IN MY VIEW, AS BIG A CHEAT AND FRAUD IN OUR SHIRT AS WAS OZIL.

    The thrilling thought of getting this disastrously stupid “purchase”, albeit on a free,* GONE for good from our club is almost orgasmic. (*Some free, that cost us his huge wage for NO return whatsoever!!)

    I never want any more of his type at our club EVER AGAIN!!

    Reply
    1. ken1945 says:
      August 24, 2021 at 12:51 pm

      Jon, it seems that any player you dislike and for whatever reason, are cheats etc etc

      If a player was “cheating” the club and his fellow team mates, wouldn’t you think that said group would make it known?

      As you are not privy to the training sessions, the instructions from the manager to his players, or even the players thoughts themselves, your character assassination of the players you mention /don’t like, goes way too far…. in my opinion.

      Reply
  6. OnceGreat says:
    August 24, 2021 at 1:12 pm

    Willian alone is reason enough to sack Edon’t and Fraudteta.

    That player is the prime evidence of their incopetence.

    We’d do better with an algorithm making both tactical and scouting decisions than we are doing under these two absolute tools.

    The sooner all three of the frauds lrave, the better.

    Reply

