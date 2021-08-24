Willian close to leaving Arsenal on a free after miserable year

Willian close to leaving Arsenal
Since the Premier League season commenced, Arsenal fans have had little to be cheerful about.
A two-nil opening day defeat against newly promoted Brentford was followed by another defeat against European champions Chelsea, with the same scoreline.
But the Gunners activity on the transfer front have made some club’s faithful a tad more excited. And what is a better feeling than the reports emerging that Willian is close to leaving Arsenal?
Corinthians proposal for Willian is on the table and 100% confirmed. He’s ready to leave the club and he’s tempted – Willian gives priority to European clubs but Corinthians have “huge chances”. 🔴🇧🇷 #AFC
Arsenal will let him leave on a free transfer in order to save his salary. https://t.co/AXIHRDyzhk
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2021
After an extremely underwhelming campaign in North London, what the Arsenal supporters truly wanted was to see the back of the former Chelsea man. As soon as possible.
Although the deal is far from completion, the way the things are accelerating, Willian will no longer be an Arsenal player in a weeks’ time.
Brazilian club Corinthians are seriously interested in the prospect of landing the 33-year-old, who still has two years left on his current deal.
We have received a bid for Willian. This is not a drill. pic.twitter.com/OLbacixfgh
— Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) August 23, 2021
Willian is still giving priority of playing in Europe rather than his home country. And that would certainly make some section of Arsenal fans chuckle.
What they have seen in the past one year is a player unwilling to put a foot in or make a serious effort for the team. Thus, it would be really surprising for them to imagine Willian playing and flourishing in one of the top 5 leagues in Europe.
At the moment, the priority of Arsenal seems to be moving on players and reducing an already bloated squad. Apart from Willian, Sead Kolasinac and Lucas Torreira also look close to departing the Emirates Stadium.
And if the club manages to offload further players, it won’t be surprising if they can strengthen their squad with a few more arrivals.
That will be warmly welcomed by the supporters, who have started bracing themselves for a long season ahead.
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
Nketiah could possibly move to Palace.
Damn…missed that
That’s a step in the right direction
Hopefully Bellerin kola Nketia will soon follow and Laccazet situation is resolved
Good , one of the errors corrected. Please is there any way to bring back Emiliano Martinez? because that was the greatest mistake of the century
Wonder if that “free” includes a cheque with a 7/8 digit figure made out in the name of Willian by our management!!!
VasC, this is what makes me laugh about MA and Edu clearing out the “deadwood”.
Anyone with half a brain could give players away for nothing… even though they awarded them staggering contracts and especially if it’s not their money.
I cannot think of one other club that that that conducts such incredible business and this give away started with both MA and Edu.
Sensible article Yash.
Speaking entirely personally, though I know many will agree with me, I have NEVER been able to abide any lazy player ever, who I see as cheating our club, themselves, their own talent, their teammates , their manager and above all WE FANS.
WILLIAN HAS BEEN, IN MY VIEW, AS BIG A CHEAT AND FRAUD IN OUR SHIRT AS WAS OZIL.
The thrilling thought of getting this disastrously stupid “purchase”, albeit on a free,* GONE for good from our club is almost orgasmic. (*Some free, that cost us his huge wage for NO return whatsoever!!)
I never want any more of his type at our club EVER AGAIN!!
Jon, it seems that any player you dislike and for whatever reason, are cheats etc etc
If a player was “cheating” the club and his fellow team mates, wouldn’t you think that said group would make it known?
As you are not privy to the training sessions, the instructions from the manager to his players, or even the players thoughts themselves, your character assassination of the players you mention /don’t like, goes way too far…. in my opinion.
Willian alone is reason enough to sack Edon’t and Fraudteta.
That player is the prime evidence of their incopetence.
We’d do better with an algorithm making both tactical and scouting decisions than we are doing under these two absolute tools.
The sooner all three of the frauds lrave, the better.