Willian cuts ties with Arsenal with departure looming

The 33 year-old Willian has had a most depressing season at the Emirates after joining Arsenal from our rivals Chelsea, but it now looks like the Brazilian may be going home to finish his career at Corinthians, although there are new rumours that he could stay in Europe by joining Milan.

Just yesterday, Willian’s agent Kia Joorabchian admitted he was trying to close a deal with Corinthians, but obviously is that the wages he earns at Arsenal could never be matched by any Brazilian team, so Arsenal are likely going to subsidise any deal.

“We’re looking forward to making it happen“, Joorabchian told Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte.

“For me it is very important to help as much as possible.“

So whether Willian is going to Brazil or Italy, his latest actions certainly indicate that he is parting company with the Gunners after a miserable year in North London, as now he has removed any mention of Arsenal from his Instagram page.

So it seems we can say goodbye to Willian. It cannot have been easy going from a revered star at Chelsea to a lambasted waste of space at Arsenal. Let’s wish him good luck in his new team, wherever it may be…