Willian gets on the wrong side of Arsenal fans again, now they want him to leave for free

Willian has got on the wrong side of Arsenal fans after they caught him liking a post by Chelsea reporting their win over the Gunners yesterday on Instagram.

The Brazilian joined Arsenal on a free transfer from Chelsea before the start of last season.

The Gunners had agreed to give him a three-year deal, something Chelsea refused.

He spent seven years with the Blues before moving to Arsenal and enjoyed the best time of his Premier League career with the Blues.

The midfielder has only spent a season at Arsenal but his loyalty should have been with his current club and not his old employers.

The attacker is out of Mikel Arteta’s plans as Arsenal looks to offload him before the transfer window closes.

The Daily Mail reports that an eagle-eyed Arsenal fan spotted him liking Chelsea’s post celebrating their 2-0 win over the Gunners and shared it with other Arsenal fans.

It enraged them and one fan demanded that his deal with the Gunners be terminated with immediate effect.

Another fan said the attacker wonders why the club’s fans hate him, yet he acts this way.

The sooner that Willian is gone the better and he will go down as one of the worst signings in our history, especially in terms of his ridiculous wages.