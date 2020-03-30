Willian gives Arsenal hope with his latest transfer desire

Willian has given Arsenal some hope that they stand a chance of signing him in the summer after insisting that he wishes to continue playing in the Premier League.

The 31-year-old is out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of this season and he and the club are struggling to reach an agreement over a new deal.

Chelsea has gone against their own policy for players who have reached 30 years to offer him a two years deal, but the Brazilian has told them that he wants a three-year deal instead.

Talks between both parties have stalled now due to the coronavirus outbreak and Arsenal is monitoring his current situation.

The Gunners are not his only English suitors with Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham also keeping an eye on the attacker.

Some reports have suggested that Willian would look for a move away from the Premier League should he fail to agree on a new contract with Chelsea, but the player has come out to clear the air on his preferences.

Speaking to ESPN, Willian said: “My desire is to stay in the Premier League, but I don’t rule out playing in other leagues.

“I’m going to play until the end of the season and see what happens.”

I am not sure about the link to Willian, he was never the best midfielder when he was at his peak, now he is ageing and getting even slower and I just cannot see what he brings to Arsenal.