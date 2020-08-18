Willian hails new Arsenal teammate claiming he can be one of the best in the league

New Arsenal signing, Willian has become the latest individual to hail the talents of Gabriel Martinelli.

Martinelli joined Arsenal last summer and the Brazilian took the Premier League by storm with some of the finest individual displays ever seen from an 18-year-old who came from outside England or Europe.

He was an important part of the Arsenal team that made progress in the Europa League and the FA Cup earlier in the season.

Injury stopped him from partaking in games after the Premier League’s restart and he remains sidelined.

However, before injury struck, he had done enough to earn a new Arsenal deal as well as to earn nominations for several awards.

Ahead of playing together as teammates, Willian has hailed the youngster and claimed that he has the potential to reach the very top of the game.

He even tipped him to earn a place in the Brazilian national team soon.

“He has a great future I think,” Willian told Arsenal Digital. “He can be one of the best players in the Premier League, no doubt.

“It’s because of his quality and also without the ball you can see that he is always trying to help his team and do the job without the ball. So I think he can be one of the best players.

“I think when he starts to play again, I know he is injured now, but when he starts again, it’s about time for him to go to the Brazilian national team.”