Willian has now provided more assists than any other Arsenal player

Willian has endured a torrid start to life at Arsenal after joining the Gunners for free in the summer.

After seven years on the books of Chelsea, the Gunners snapped him up with hopes of getting some fine performances from him.

The attacker had been the Blues’ best player during Project Restart and Mikel Arteta was confident that he was getting the perfect experienced player for his new team.

However, Willian has had a turbulent season which has seen him struggle to score or provide assists for the Gunners.

He made a bright start to the season with two assists in his first game for the team against Fulham.

The club’s fans would have expected to see more of the same in the following weeks, but he was stuck with that number until late last year.

But he has returned to form in recent games and he is now the top assist provider at Arsenal, as revealed by Sun Sports.

The Brazilian has overtaken the ever-reliable Bukayo Saka with seven assists in all competitions.

Saka has six, the same number as fellow English teenager, Emile Smith Rowe.

He has returned to form at the right time. If he keeps his level of performance, he can help the Gunners get back closer to the European places.