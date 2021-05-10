‘Willian has scored for Arsenal. This is not a drill.’ Fans poke fun at Brazilian as he finally opens his Arsenal account

Willian gave Twitter users something to talk about yesterday when the Brazilian attacker finally scored a goal for Arsenal.

He joined the Gunners on a free transfer at the start of this season and they expected him to help them become a top-four team again.

He made two assists in his first league game for them against Fulham and expected to kick on from there.

However, the goals and assists have been scarce, so he would be delighted to have finally opened his account for the Gunners.

He scored the last goal as Arsenal relegated West Brom from the Premier League with a 3-1 win over the Baggies.

His goal came from a very fine free-kick struck into the top left corner of the West Brom goal.

He will hope to end this season on a high and to also start the next campaign better than he had been in most of this season.

The goal sent Twitter into meltdown with some fans reacting ridiculously to it. Here are some reactions for you:

Willian has scored for Arsenal. Yes. Willian has scored for Arsenal. This is not a drill. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) May 9, 2021

A 55 year-old Willian screamer to relegate West Brom. The beautiful game. — – (@14Djc) May 9, 2021

Chambers genuinely couldn’t believe that Willian had finally scored. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CH23icBdDm — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) May 9, 2021

WILLIAN HAS SCORED A GOAL FOR ARSENAL FOOTBALL CLUB I REPEAT WILLIAN HAS SCORED A GOAL FOR ARSENAL FOOTBALL CLUB pic.twitter.com/x5Fy8CPzyN — 🎙 TheGoonerNation (@TheGoonerNation) May 9, 2021