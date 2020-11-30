Willian highlights the difference between Mikel Arteta and Frank Lampard

Willian says Mikel Arteta is more obsessed with tactics when compared to Frank Lampard.

The Brazilian has played under both managers and he can give first-hand information on how both managers work on their teams.

Willian joined Arsenal this summer after he had spent seven years at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea.

The Brazilian winger was brought in because of his experience and he has been trying to work his way into a rhythm with the new system.

He provided three assists on his first start for Arsenal against Fulham, but he had to wait until Arsenal’s game against Wolves last night before he would provide another assist.

He seems to be struggling with Arteta’s tactical demands and he recently compared the Spaniard with Frank Lampard.

He said that Arteta is more obsessed with the tactical side of the game and claimed that Lampard also worked on tactics, but in a different way.

“Their football philosophies are very different. Perhaps the only similarity is that they’re young managers with a bright future ahead of them,” he told FourFourTwo magazine as quoted by Goal.com.

“The way they look at the game isn’t similar. Mikel is more obsessed about the tactical aspects of football. He has a great understanding of the tactical side and dedicates a lot of time to it during his training sessions. Frank obviously works on his tactics as well, but in a different way.”