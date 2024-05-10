Willian hoping to “do something special” against Man City – Arsenal fans will be cheering Fulham for sure

Prior to the Arsenal vs. Manchester United match On Sunday, many Arsenal fans will be tuning in to the Fulham versus Manchester City game on Saturday afternoon. They’ll be keeping a close eye on their title rivals, hoping that the Cityzens slip up and drop some points.

We all know that the Gunners rely on Manchester City’s misfortunes to have a shot at winning the league. If the North Londoners manage to win all of their remaining fixtures, they are still dependent on Manchester City’s results to determine if they win the league. For the Gunners to win the league, the Manchester Blues must drop points in one of their remaining three games.

So on Saturday, the Gooners will be hoping that Fulham can secure a win or at least a draw over the Citizens. Willian, the former Gunner who is currently with Fulham, seems pretty optimistic about their upcoming match against City. He believes they’ll give it their best shot and try to come away with something positive. The Brazilian forward knows that the game will be challenging but believes they have the potential to achieve something remarkable, like securing a victory against a Manchester City team they haven’t defeated in quite some time.

“We respect them a lot; as I said, they’re the best team in the world, but we cannot be afraid to play against them. We need to go there Saturday and try our best to win the game,” said Willian on the Fulham website.

“Of course, it will be a tough one, a tough game to play, but I think together we can do something special.”

Surely, it will be a massive boost to Arsenal if the Cottagers beat the defending champs, but Willian doesn’t seem interested in discussing how he could contribute to Arsenal’s potential league triumph.

“To be honest, I don’t think about helping Arsenal or any other club,” he explained. “We have to think about us to do the best game that we can do on Saturday.”

Regardless of his “intentions” towards Arsenal, we Gooners are rooting for Willian and his Fulham teammates. A victory against Manchester City on Saturday afternoon could help the make history. Who wouldn’t be thrilled about that?

Daniel O

