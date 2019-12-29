Willian hoping to repeat his Spurs heroics against Arsenal

Chelsea have certainly had a rollercoaster season so far, with runs of wins and a recent run of bad form, but considering they have the youngest team in the Premier League, they have performed like seasoned professionals under Frank Lampard.

It is worth noting that they lifted their game enormously in the last derby at Tottenham, with Willian far and away the Man Of The Match that day, and the Brazilian is hoping for a repeat performance from his side in today’s derby at the Emirates.

He was very clear that he was aiming for a repeat result today as well, as he told the Official Chelsea website: ‘A derby is a derby, when you play against these sort of teams everyone stops to watch these games, but we have to go with the same mentality every game, not only against big teams.

‘This season we did not win against Man City, Man United and Liverpool and we played these games very well. But we didn’t win and finally we won against Spurs and now we have to go with the same mentality against Arsenal.

‘We have to think about us, how we are going to play and how we are going to press them and how we are going to do the things inside the pitch. Of course Arsenal have a good team with a new manager now. They will change everything but we have to think about us and how we are going to play. Like we did against Tottenham, we can do against Arsenal as well.’

We all need to hope that our own young manager can put up the team and tactics to counter whatever Frank Lampard can throw at him, but one thing is sure, we will have to keep Willian quiet if he plays like that again..

Admin Pat